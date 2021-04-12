Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PAR Technology (PAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) in the last few weeks:
- 4/9/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “
- 4/8/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
- 3/16/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
- 3/16/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $84.72. 332,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
