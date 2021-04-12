Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PAR Technology (PAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

4/8/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/16/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/16/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $84.72. 332,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,393,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,120,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

