Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telenor ASA (TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/8/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “
- 4/7/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 3/22/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/17/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
- 2/25/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/23/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
