Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telenor ASA (TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/7/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

4/6/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2021 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

2/25/2021 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

2/23/2021 – Telenor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.