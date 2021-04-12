Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $74.64. 160,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,603. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

