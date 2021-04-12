Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 64,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $200,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $20.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,392.58. 113,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,038.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

