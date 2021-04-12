Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

