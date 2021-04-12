Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 308.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

GOOG traded down $31.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,254.57. 41,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,187.60 and a 1 year high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

