Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.9% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.74. 9,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,980. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.27 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.94.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.