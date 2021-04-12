Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. 173,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

