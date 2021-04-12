Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,698 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,516% compared to the typical daily volume of 167 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 125.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 170.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

IDCC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.90. 20,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,003. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

