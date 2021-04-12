Investors Buy Large Volume of Fastenal Call Options (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 31,390 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,135 call options.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.72. 183,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

