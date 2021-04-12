Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 55,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

