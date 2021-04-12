ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $463,379.67 and $561.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.36 or 0.00374149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,565,566 coins and its circulating supply is 13,665,566 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

