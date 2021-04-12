Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/29/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/25/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,219 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.