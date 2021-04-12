Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.19

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

