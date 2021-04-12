IoTeX (IOTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.74 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $473.10 million and $29.74 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.