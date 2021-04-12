IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.60

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 130.55 ($1.71), with a volume of 192305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.60 ($1.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.75%.

In related news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.