IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Down 7.5%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $220.31 and last traded at $220.79. 3,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.
In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
