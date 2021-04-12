IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Down 7.5%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $220.31 and last traded at $220.79. 3,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

