Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 2,565 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

AWK opened at $151.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $152.34.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

