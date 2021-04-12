Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $478.88 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.18 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.25 and a 200-day moving average of $471.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

