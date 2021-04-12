Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.87 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

