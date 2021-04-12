Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $222.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

