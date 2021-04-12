Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $1,598.19 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,710.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,390.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.