Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,330 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

