Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $363.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.