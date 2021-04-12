IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $12.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $207.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.81. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $207.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

