iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $52.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.35. 151,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,050 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

