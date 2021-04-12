Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

