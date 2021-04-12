IRISnet Hits One Day Volume of $192.85 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $243.63 million and $192.85 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00281677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00709547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.94 or 0.99138561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.00994127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,456,953 coins and its circulating supply is 974,881,092 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.