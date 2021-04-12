iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

FXI opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

