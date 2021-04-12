iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,530. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

