iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $69.00 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.