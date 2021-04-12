iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 17,600.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.