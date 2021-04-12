iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.53 and last traded at $171.29. Approximately 5,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.94.

