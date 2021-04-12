iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

