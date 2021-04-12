iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. 829,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,547,877. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

