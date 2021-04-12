iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.