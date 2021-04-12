iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $154.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $154.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

