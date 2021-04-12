iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.