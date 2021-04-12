iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Reduced by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 10.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

