iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

