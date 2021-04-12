iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 10.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

