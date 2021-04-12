iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,665,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,976,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

