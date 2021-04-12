iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $29,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.69. 975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $156.22 and a one year high of $246.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

