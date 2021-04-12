iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $268.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average of $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

