iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $412.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.29 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

