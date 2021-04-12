iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Huntington National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,304 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $116,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.62. 36,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,151. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

