iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.