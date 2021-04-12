iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.07. 14,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

