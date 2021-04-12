iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,645 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $80,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,622. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

