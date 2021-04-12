iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

